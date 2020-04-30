Museum of Coastal Bend

Museum of Coastal Bend

 Courtesy photo

The Museum of the Coastal Bend will re-open to the public on Tuesday.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday with the following restrictions:

  • No more than 25 people will be allowed in the museum at one time,
  • Interactive exhibits will remain temporarily closed,
  • The museum store will be closed for browsing, but open for sales with retrieval of desired items by museum staff.

Visitors should use the disinfectant station located at museum entry upon entering the museum. High-touch areas will be cleaned frequently.

Museum staff will wear masks at all times while interacting with visitors. Visitors are encouraged to also wear masks and use the contactless credit card system instead of cash for purchases.

At this time, museum events previously planned through the end of May are postponed or canceled. Rescheduled events will be announced as soon as possible. Refer to the Victoria College website VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19 for information and updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.