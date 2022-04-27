Summer is almost here. Parents are looking for things to do to keep their children busy and entertained over the summer months.
The Victoria Advocate is collecting information on summer camps for children from toddlers to 18 years. If you are hosting a camp this summer, please send your information to correspondents@vicad.com. Please include the name of the camp, dates, times, cost, age range, and brief description of what will be offered, a website and contact information.
Please submit information by 5 p.m. May 6. The information will publish on May 15.
If you have questions please call Becky Cooper at 361-574-1285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.