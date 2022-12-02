The Victoria East High School Titan Speech and Debate Team traveled to Corpus Christi on Nov. 19 to compete in the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Qualifying Tournament at Roy Miller High School.
The team placed in these categories:
• Novice Extemporaneous Debate - Raelyn Rodriguez, 4th Place
• Domestic Extemporaneous Debate - Jack Yoast, 2nd Place
• Foreign Extemporaneous Debate - Elijah Cruz, 3rd Place; Collin Flessner, 5th Place
• Congressional Debate: Collin Flessner, 6th Place; Jack Yoast, 7th Place
• Lincoln Douglas Debate: Elijah Cruz, Semi-finalist; Anahi Medrano, Semi-finalist
As a result of their performance at this tournament and previous tournaments, Elijah Cruz has earned qualification to compete in the Lincoln Douglas Debate category and Jack Yoast has
earned qualification to compete in the Domestic Extemporaneous Debate category at the TFA State Tournament in March.