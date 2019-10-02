More than 3,500 pumpkins will be unloaded Friday night to form the 27th annual First United Methodist Church pumpkin patch.
"The yard will be full of pumpkins," said Nelda Hensley, pumpkin patch chairwoman.
The pumpkins, which will vary in size from the size of a baseball to the very large, are grown on a Navajo reservation near Farmington, N.M., and trucked to Victoria.
Most of the proceeds from the annual fundraiser go back to the reservation to help with the reservation's economy and agriculture programs, Hensley said.
Pumpkin prices vary depending on size.
As of Wednesday, more than 1,400 daycare and public and private school students are scheduled to visit the patch. In addition to the gourds, they will be treated to games, activities and story time. They will also experience an educational segment that tells the students about how the pumpkins are grown and shows them being harvested and loaded into the truck for delivery to the church, Hensley said.
Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras because photo spots will be set up in the patch for photo opportunities.
Bootfest visitors may be able to get first pick of the patch Friday, Hensley said. If all goes well in the delivery and set up, the patch will stay open late Friday so festival-goers can visit the patch.
The church pastor will bless the patch Sunday.
It will also coincide with the church's annual Arts and Crafts Fair on Oct. 26.
