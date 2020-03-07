Doreen Luo, 13, fought her way past 11 competitors to earn a seat at the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Doreen survived 14 rounds of spelling without missing a letter in the Region 3 Spelling Bee on Saturday, and she won an all-expense paid trip to the national spelling bee on May 24-29 in Washington, D.C.
“I didn’t think I could win,” Doreen said. “I tried my hardest, and I thought if I tried and did my best, then I could win.”
The Scripps National Spelling Bee’s goal is to help students broaden their vocabulary and improve their spelling abilities while helping them learn concepts and develop proper word usages, according to its website. Students qualify at the local level before becoming eligible to compete at the national spell-off.
While Doreen won the trip to Washington, D.C., a Dewitt County speller earned alternate status. Landri Dryer’s second-place finish will allow her to compete in Washington, D.C., if Doreen can’t go for whatever reason.
Doreen won her Travis Middle School spelling bee before moving on to the county spelling bee. At the Calhoun County Spelling Bee, she and Caroline O’Donnell qualified for the regional bee.
In the crowded room, the spellers sat facing a panel of three judges and a pronouncer. They nervously made their way to the microphone and loudly said each letter of their given word with no room for error.
After a quick practice round, it was time for the real competition. The first four spellers walked to the microphone and back to their seats without a stumble, but it wasn’t long before someone was the first person eliminated.
The contestant walked to the microphone. Pronouncer Joseph Barbara looked down at the sheet of words, and gave the speller her word: pigsty.
P-I-G-S-T-Y-E, she said.
The bell on the judges’ table pinged, and the student was sent to the audience to watch the rest of the competition.
Round after round, the bell continued to eliminate students.
Ping. Ping. Ping.
Eight spellers made it through three rounds without missing a word until the misspellings continued.
Ping. Ping. Ping.
As the competitors thinned to three, Doreen’s father, David Luo, grew more and more excited.
In round 14, Doreen spelled testimony correctly, which brought Luo to the edge of the seat. She had one word left to spell right.
“Speller 11, this is your round. If you spell this word correctly, then you will have won the spelling bee,” Barbara said. “Your word is optimum.”
“O-P-T-I-M-U-M,” Doreen said. “Optimum.
The crowd burst into applause at her victory. Luo, a few rows into the crowd, applauded with his hands over his head and beamed with pride.
“I’m very excited,” Luo said. “Her mother had a feeling she would win.”
Doreen dressed casually in a Harry Potter shirt while several of the others wore dresses or slacks. She had something to prove with the clothes she wore though.
Her shirt was maroon and read “gryffindor” across the chest, and she had worn it before in a spelling bee.
“Last time I wore this shirt, I lost in the first round,” Doreen laughed. “I never wore it again until today. I wanted to prove it’s not the shirt’s fault.”
Now that she has qualified for the national spelling Bee, Doreen said she is going to continue studying her words with her mother, but 10 times harder than before.
“I’m really happy and amazed,” Doreen said about winning. “I’m really shocked.”
