Emmaliane Parham, 3, stuffed small bags of gummy snacks into a plastic bag before passing it to her friend beside her.
“We’re packing bags because their tummies are hungry,” the Trinity Episcopal School student said.
Trinity Episcopal School students filled Ziploc bags full of Chex Mix, gummy snacks, fruit, canned goods and other essentials as part of their Hunger Initiative on Friday afternoon. The students pair up with younger classes to put together the bags for Hopkins Elementary School students in need.
Trinity students put finished bags of food into a box to be delivered to Hopkins Elementary School later pic.twitter.com/EyddY1fXyZ— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) November 25, 2019
Emmaliane said it makes her happy to help kids just like her who are hungry.
Parker Penland, 3, worked next to Emmaliane and filled the bags with Chex Mix. He said the hunger initiative project makes him feel good and he really likes Chex Mix.
This is the second year Trinity worked on its Hunger Initiative project, said Katherine Limoges, assistant head of school at Trinity. It started last year when Trinity administrators wanted the students to give back to the community.
“We really wanted that hands-on experience,” said Kristy Nelson, head of school.
The school has always done service projects, Nelson said, but they wanted to do more for kids in the community, which started this Hunger Initiative.
Every aspect of the project is student-led, Limoges explained.
The students created reusable grocery bags and sold them to raise money to buy groceries, she said. After assessing their funds, students sit with Kimberly Tomasek, curriculum and instruction director, and they put together an online H-E-B or Sam’s Club order of food.
Tomasek said they discussed nutrition and long-lasting needs for the students when putting the shopping carts together.
Last year, the students produced 80 bags every two weeks, and that number has more than doubled this year, Tomasek said.
“We wanted to show (the students) that there are people in our community who are less fortunate than they are,” she said. “This shows them that people in this world who are less fortunate are not less of a person.”
The students work on a two-week cycle and make 100 bags per week, which are delivered to Hopkins Elementary by the students, Limoges said.
Every two weeks, the class in charge rotates, Limoges said. An older class is paired with a younger class to put together the bags.
The Hunger Initiative project is year-round, and they have created 1,500 bags since August.
Trinity students organize bags of food for local kids in need pic.twitter.com/GQgt9JZEJw— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) November 25, 2019
Fifth-grader Hanna Hewitt, 11, and her classmates worked with the 3-year-olds to put the bags together Friday afternoon. She held the large Ziploc bag open across the table as her 3-year-old peers tossed in their designated items, including handwritten notes of encouragement.
Hanna said it feels good to help area children in need. She described the feeling as a burst of rainbow inside of her.
“I really like the feeling of giving food to kids,” Hanna said. “It leaves a good feeling in your heart.”
