Kenady Michaelis, 11, helped her group wrap a chicken with long strips of paper as part of the class’ unit on ancient Egypt.
The Trinity Episcopal School sixth-graders turned their Cornish chickens into mummies during their history class during the past two weeks. The hands-on activity is a way for students to learn about ancient Egyptian practices as part of their northern Africa unit.
“It’s a stinky process,” Kenady said. “It smells like salt and vinegar chips, but bad.”
The students encased their hands in rubber gloves before handling the raw Cornish chickens during class on Feb. 21. They placed the chickens in gallon-sized plastic bags before smothering them with salt.
“It takes a lot of salt,” Kenady said. “Just imagine how much it would take to cover a whole body.”
After leaving their chickens for a week to dry out, the students reopened their sealed bags on March 4. Now, the students must stuff and wrap the chickens with paper while stuffing fake pieces of gold inside.
Once all the wrapping is complete, the students will bury their chickens to finish the mummification process. Next year, as seventh-graders, the group will dig them up to see mummies.
Katrina Pogue, middle school history teacher, said this is the second year her class has done the activity, and she thinks it’s a great success.
“To me, it’s really neat when you can grab the kids’ attention and make them interested in what they are learning,” Pogue said. “It makes school fun and makes them excited about learning.”
Current seventh-graders started asking Pogue as early as the first day of school when they would unearth the carcasses.
Pogue learned about the project through a teacher in Arizona who used it to teach their students about Egypt, and the idea resonated with her.
“I said ‘I’m sorry, can you run this by me again,’” Pogue said. “We tried it last year, and it worked out really well.”
The sixth-graders observed the last classes’ mummies and worked through problems they saw. This year, they noticed the chickens were flat, and the students decided to stuff the chickens with paper to see if they would hold their shape.
“They were almost like pancakes,” Pogue said.
The students also discussed how to bury the chickens and opted to use a styrofoam box to make for easy recovery. They watched the seventh-graders struggle to find the cardboard box they used because it started to disintegrate in the ground.
Trinity Episcopal School officials began a project-based learning model this year, Pogue said. Beyond mummification, the school has several other hands-on projects, including frontier days where seventh-grade students dress from and learn about the 1800s, and a Trail of Tears monument which the eighth-graders built.
“With project-based learning, you are putting everything into the kids hands,” Pogue explained. “I love it because it puts the problem solving in their hands.”
Pogue said the students communicate with each other, and by doing that they learn boundaries and how to discuss things without confrontation.
It also helps quiet students burst from their shells and participate, Pogue said.
“They are raising their hand in class and opening up,” she said. “I think project-based learning is so important even if it’s just getting these kids out of their shells.”
Sixth-grader Zach Adams, 12, said the process was fun and gross, but it’s something he’ll remember. He and his friends laughed as they rubbed their chickens with salt and stuffed them with cinnamon and clove.
“I learn way better when it’s hands-on,” he said. “I had fun learning.”
Pogue said the sixth-graders are already asking when they can unearth their chickens, and she said it shows they will retain the information.
“They are excited about learning,” she said. “If you can get a kid excited about learning, you’re winning half the battle right there.”
