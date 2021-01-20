Starting Feb. 1, Victoria school district will open the application process for its tuition-based prekindergarten program.
Quality early education is critical to a child’s social, emotional and academic development and is the foundation for a lasting love of learning, according to a news release from the school district.
VISD offers a full-day Pre-K program for both students who meet the state qualification guidelines and students whose families do not qualify but want their children to benefit from this early childhood environment.
All community members who have a child who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and who might not otherwise qualify for the state-funded program are eligible to apply for these limited tuition spots in our classrooms.
The regular tuition rate for the 2021-22 school year remains at $3,600. Each Pre-K classroom is staffed by a certified teacher and paraprofessional who have received extensive training in curriculum and childhood development, according to the news release.
Parents should complete the Application Form and Parent Agreement online between Feb. 1-19 for priority enrollment. Late applications will be accepted but space is limited and not guaranteed. The best way to assure enrollment for your child is to apply before Feb. 19. Student placement will be granted based on the date the application is submitted and on projected space at the requested campus, according to the news release.
Children in families who meet the required qualifications for the state-funded Pre-K program at no cost are guaranteed space in the schools. Parents who are unsure whether their family may qualify for the free Pre-K program, or have questions about the tuition-based process, should contact the Early Childhood Office at 361-788-2890.
The tuition-based Pre-K application will be posted at visd.net on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.