Q: I need some help with my business, and I heard I could reach out to UHV. Is that true?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is a great resource for the community to tap into. There are several ways in which organizations, businesses, schools and nonprofits can benefit from the resources available at UHV.
One example is social media consultation. Students enrolled in marketing and business courses have helped local businesses with social media strategy development. Under the guidance of professors, students spend several weeks developing strategies and plans catered to the needs of the business or organization.
UHV students have done successful consultation projects for Faith Academy, Fort Bend County Libraries and the National Association of Steel Pipe Distributors. These projects were all done for free to help students gain real-world experience.
Another way UHV can offer support is through student internships. Interning is both a valuable part of the college experience for students and a great way for businesses and organizations to receive help from someone who is eager to gain experience.
UHV Career Services connects businesses with students looking to build skills and references. Employers interested in starting an internship program at their companies are encouraged to call Career Services at 361-570-4378 to learn more about internship opportunities.
The UHV Small Business Development Center also serves small businesses in Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties. Local businesses, start-ups and businesses going through expansion can receive one-on-one, confidential counseling from the SBDC’s business advisers at no cost to the client.
Advisers will travel to meet with clients outside Victoria. The center also hosts workshops and training seminars, many of which are free. Some workshops do have a fee to cover costs such as lunch or materials. To speak to an adviser, call the SBDC at 361-485-4485.
There also is the UHV Center for Regional Collaboration. The center’s vision is to provide a neutral environment where communities can become involved in mutually beneficial partnerships to build upon available assets and resources. This will create more opportunities for job growth, economic prosperity and greater stability. For more information, call the center at 361-485-4487.
UHV also has faculty members who have a wealth of expertise on a variety of subjects. Professors and lecturers have served as speakers for local clubs and organizations about trending topics and areas of interest.
Whatever your business, organization, school or nonprofit needs are, UHV is sure to have the resources to help. We look forward to partnering with members of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.