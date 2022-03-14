Q: I heard that the Victoria City Council has approved the Ben Wilson Street construction project. When will construction start, and how will that impact traffic on the street?
A: The Victoria City Council approved the Ben Wilson Street project during the March 1 City Council meeting. That means that a project that was first publicly considered in 2015 will finally begin construction by June of this year.
The project will be financed by the University of Houston-Victoria, but the construction will be supervised by the City of Victoria, who will be working with the Houston contractor Main Lane Industries. Construction is estimated to be complete in 14 months.
The Ben Wilson Street corridor will create an official entrance for the University of Houston-Victoria, especially for individuals who visit from the Houston area and enter campus from the Houston Highway. The main goal of the project is to increase pedestrian safety for students and others who will be crossing Ben Wilson Street to get to different buildings on campus.
UHV takes pride in being part of the Victoria community, and we want our campus to be a positive reflection on the community as a whole. We have grown a lot in recent years, and there are more additions planned. The Ben Wilson Street project will help campus to have a more cohesive appearance between the UHV buildings on either side of the road.
The plan is to expand the sidewalks along Ben Wilson Street and narrow the street to one lane going each direction. A turf median will be added in the section from the northern end of campus to Red River Street, and a turning lane will be in place from the north end of campus to Airline Road. There also will be some mill and overlay between Red River Street and the Houston Highway in order to create a new, more polished look for the entire street, especially when considering the new medians that are being installed by the Texas Department of Transportation on the Houston Highway.
As construction proceeds, there will be times when Ben Wilson Street is only open in one direction or is closed to traffic. When that happens, the City of Victoria will announce the closures in the same media that they use to announce other construction updates.
UHV is looking forward to creating a new entryway for campus and beautifying the Ben Wilson Street area. We hope you will be patient with us as this project moves forward.
