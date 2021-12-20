Q: When will the construction project on Ben Wilson Street begin?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is excited to see the corridor improvement project on Ben Wilson Street is reaching the point when construction can begin. The project has completed the design phase, and the university and the City of Victoria have received bids for construction.
The most recent project schedule shows construction will begin in early summer 2022 and be completed by summer 2023. UHV will finance the project, and the construction will be under the City of Victoria project manager. No city taxpayer funds will be spent on the project.
There are two main goals of the corridor improvement project. First, it will provide a safer area for UHV students and other pedestrians. In addition, the corridor will serve as the official entryway for the university.
The project will add a grass median in the center of Ben Wilson Street beginning at the intersection of Red River Street and continuing north to the Bronson Terrace neighborhood. The median will have three crosswalks: the two that are in front of UHV University Commons and a new crosswalk near the Don & Mona Smith Residence Hall. These crosswalks will allow students and other pedestrians to safely walk across Ben Wilson Street.
In addition, a 48-foot-tall tower will be placed in the median in front of University Commons. The tower will feature a UHV logo sign facing north and south and LED screens facing east and west toward campus. The signs will be used to promote events and share information with people on campus.
In addition to the median, the project will reclaim the outside two lanes of Ben Wilson Street and use that space to create 8-foot-wide sidewalks to allow for more foot traffic. The lanes will be reclaimed from Red River Street to Airline Road. In addition, the corner of Ben Wilson Street and Airline Road will be improved with a corner cut to allow for better visibility for those turning right from Airline onto Ben Wilson.
This project is a wonderful example of collaboration between UHV and the City of Victoria. Once it is completed, the corridor will be an improvement for the university, its students and the community.
We hope you will be patient during the construction, and we look forward to seeing these plans come to life in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.