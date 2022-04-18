Q: I’m an alumna of UHV, and it has been several years since I have visited the campus. What has changed, and is there anything open to the public?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria has seen a lot of changes since 1973, when the university was first established. Within the past several years, the university has added five new buildings to the campus: UHV University North; UHV University Commons; Don & Mona Smith Hall; UHV University South; and UHV Northwest. While UHV University North, where some university and student services offices are located, was built in 2015, the four other buildings opened within the past three years.
In 2019, UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., opened. The three-story, 80,124-square-foot building is home to the university’s library and university offices. Within the library is the Victoria Regional History Center, a collaboration between UHV and Victoria College, which holds institutional records and other materials that document the history of the college and university and the Crossroads. Many community members like to use the center for research about local people and events as well as for genealogy projects. These services are available to the public, although some services may require a fee.
Also located on the first floor of the building is a multi-purpose room that has space for up to 250 people and a food court with Chick-fil-A and Jaguar Java, a coffee bar featuring Starbucks coffee beverages. The food court is open to the public. The Jag Station bookstore also is located on the first floor, and while this is a great place for students to buy textbooks, community members and Jaguars fans can also purchase UHV merchandise at the store.
UHV Northwest, which opened in 2021, is located at 1604 E. Airline Road and is home to UHV Athletics, the Center for Regional Collaboration and the Small Business Development Center. Both centers are resources for the community. Organizations that are looking for resources can call or go by the building to find out more information about how the Center for Regional Collaboration may be able to help them. Small business owners or those starting a business may also call or go by UHV Northwest to inquire about free resources available to them through the UHV SBDC.
UHV University South is the newest academic building and is the science, technology, engineering and mathematics building. Most of the STEM courses take place in the three-story building, which has classrooms, research labs, study areas, offices and a 210-degree visualization theater. Many local middle school students have toured the academic space, and we are excited for more Crossroads students to visit and tour the building. Additionally, Don & Mona Smith Hall is the newest residence hall for students and where many upperclassmen reside on campus. The residence hall opened in 2020 and is not open to the public; however, prospective students can tour the hall.
Whether you are alumnus, a community member or a prospective student, you are invited to come see UHV. If you are unable to visit the campus, you can visit our UHV Facebook page or our Instagram account, @universityofhoustonvictoria, to keep up with us.
