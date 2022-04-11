Q: I heard Glenn Hegar visited Victoria as part of the rural broadband project. I live in a community that would be affected by this effort. How can I and other community members support the push to bring broadband to rural communities?
A: Yes, Glenn Hegar recently visited Victoria as part of the Texas Broadband Listening Tour that was hosted by the UHV Center for Collaboration. During the event, he received feedback and answered questions from area community leaders about their internet service needs and what communities need to do to qualify for funding.
One of the major things that we have learned during the pandemic is the importance of a fast, stable internet connection. Many of us worked from home and schools closed, forcing children to learn from home through virtual media. Now, with the assistance of grants from the federal and state governments, communities could have access to broadband internet in the future.
There are a few funding sources available for the rural broadband project, including the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund from the U.S. Treasury, and state funding. However, the money will go quickly. More than half of the state needs rural broadband, and installing just one mile of fiberoptic cable can cost $40,000. With that in mind, it’s important for communities to create plans now so they will be more likely to be chosen to receive funds from the program.
Funds for the projects should be available in January 2023, so communities should start planning now so they can have clear, shovel-ready projects ready to propose when it is time to apply for funding. Each community should develop a board to look at the best opportunities and available options. While the project may be too big for a single community entity to complete alone, community boards can pursue possibilities such as public and private partnerships between groups such as educational institutions, government, economic development groups and private businesses in the community.
As an individual, one of the most important things you can do is show your support for the broadband project and encourage your community’s leadership to participate in the planning process. You can write letters to your local and state elected officials; promote the project in civil clubs such as Rotary, Chamber or Lion’s Club meetings; and even reach out to your personal internet provider to ask about their five-year plan for service expansion.
Those who are interested in promoting the broadband project in the Victoria area can attend the 2022 Fueling the Future Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at UHV Northwest, 1604 E. Airline Road. The summit will include discussions focused on preparing the region for projects including broadband development, innovative marketing, regional synergies and developing the workforce of tomorrow. Tickets to the event are $25 each, and you can register at www.accelerationbydesign.com/fueling-the-future-2022.
The internet has become an important part of today’s society, and the UHV Center for Regional Collaboration is excited to help area communities gain access to a better connection in the years ahead.
