The early years of a child’s life play an important role in their future growth and development. A famous quote by Frederick Douglass, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,” indicates adverse childhood experiences often create a predictable path toward disease and disability. Thereby, developing early health care practices and creating safe nurturing environments can form firm foundations for later life.
Children with good health and wellbeing tend to be innately curious, have skills and attitude to learn, are resilient, and contribute toward communal good. Continued parental involvement in these five positive practices may help children develop healthy behavior patterns as adults:
1. Physical Activity: Research has shown that regular physical activity helps improve moods, reduces stress, increases sleep and body metabolism. Encouraging children to engage in at least one hour of daily outdoor play, yoga or walks is highly recommended. An active body helps children with better concentration, increases mental toughness, reduces obesity, and enhances social and emotional growth.
2. Nutrition: Simple practices like eating meals together; incorporating food rich in protein, minerals and vitamins, such as fruits and vegetables; educating children about healthy and happy food; and encouraging drinking adequate amounts of water can be effective in supporting healthy eating behaviors.
3. Sleep: Sleep is increasingly recognized as an important component of good health. Minimal sleep in children results in increased risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes, attention and behavior problems, poor mental health and injuries. Children aged six to 12 require nine to 12 hours of sleep a night. Creating consistent sleep routines, doing light night meals, and turning off gadgets 30 minutes before helps to establish healthy sleep patterns.
4. Emotional and Social Development: Parents may model healthy interactive skills to help children learn ways to connect with others, build relationships and encourage healthy communication. Regular social get-togethers, play dates, sharing life experiences, expressing affection, active listening, and being creative and present are effective methods.
5. Mental Health: In order to be aware of any early signs of depression, anxiety, trauma or other mental health issues, teaching effective ways to express feelings is crucial. Parents may attempt to create supportive environments for open conversations, evaluate changes in behaviors, and discuss coping methods to manage life stressors. Consulting with teachers, coaches or school counselors may help guide mental health care primitively. Cultivating a household value of self-care would be impactful.
