Q: Why is the UHV mascot a jaguar?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria chose the jaguar as its mascot 15 years ago after an extensive process involving input from UHV students, faculty, staff and the local community. The feline, which is the largest cat in North America, once heavily populated the Southwest region of the United States, including the South Texas area.
There are many ways that our UHV community embodies the spirit of the jaguar. It is a fierce, powerful, curious, smart and bold creature. UHV students and alumni share these same qualities with their university mascot, as well as a unique story to share about what drives them to succeed in the classroom, on the field and in their careers. The same can be said about UHV faculty and staff, as all of us here are driven to be the best version of ourselves for our students, families and communities.
In 2010, the university held a contest to name the UHV mascot. The contest received more than 200 suggestions from UHV employees, students, the community and local schoolchildren. From the contest came the name of jaX because Jaguars Are eXceptional. You can see our mascot jaX at various UHV activities and games, as well as at community events.
You can also see UHV’s real-life jaguar mascot, jaX, along with his companion Sophia, at the Texas Zoo inside Riverside Park. Real-life jaX arrived at the Texas Zoo in May 2015, and Sophia arrived that October. JaX is a sweet and calm cat who goes with the flow, while Sophia is a little more bold and playful. Sophia loves eating beef, while jaX prefers chicken at mealtimes. As far as favorite activities, jaX loves relaxing in the shade and bonding with trainers, while Sophia enjoys sitting in her tire swing. Sophia is also a White Diamonds perfume gal. You can support jaX and Sophia by symbolically adopting them at the Texas Zoo. To find out more about symbolic adoption at the Texas Zoo, go to www.texaszoo.org/support-the-zoo/symbolic-adoption/.
As UHV prepares to welcome the newest class of Jaguars this fall, we invite you to keep up with the university and jaguar-related content through our social media, including the UHV Facebook page and Instagram, @universityofhoustonvictoria.
