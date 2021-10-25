Q: I’m helping my son apply for financial aid so he can go to college in the fall. We’re starting to feel confused and overwhelmed. What should I do?
A: The process of applying for financial aid is an important and often essential part of the college application process. Unfortunately, the process can be intense and confusing for some. However, the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College and the Victoria Independent School District are partnering to host GenTX Way to Pay Day free events to help area students navigate the financial aid process. GenTX-Victoria also is sponsored by Dow UC Seadrift Operations.
Generation TX, or GenTX, is a statewide initiative started by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to encourage an entire generation of Texans to continue their educations after graduating from high school. This year, GenTX-Victoria will host two Way to Pay Day events. One will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The second event will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Both events are free.
To participate in the events, students and their family member should register at qr1.be/28UO for a specific time slot for either the face-to-face or virtual events. Students will be able to work with staff from the represented institutions to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid form or apply for college through applytexas.org.
After you and your student register for a time slot, there are a few documents and pieces of information you should bring to the event:
- Social Security number
- Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)
- Federal Student Aid ID (if you already have one)
- Most recent federal income tax returns
If you or your student do not have a Federal Student Aid ID, you can create one at studentaid.gov/fsa-id/sign-in/landing. Although an FSA ID is not required to fill out the FAFSA, it is the fastest way to sign your application and get it processed. Once you have an FSA ID, be sure to keep track of it because you’ll be able to use it to fill out the FAFSA and other forms each year that your student applies for financial aid. A FSA ID also allows you to access your forms online to correct information or prefill forms with information from previous years.
The process of applying for financial aid and to college can be daunting and frustrating, but you don’t have to do it alone. We hope you will join us at the GenTX Way to Pay Day events to get started.
