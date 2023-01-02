Q: I heard UHV has a food pantry for students, and I would like to help. Could you tell me more about it?
A: Thank you so much for offering to help higher education students. We are thankful that so many in our community support our students and our mission of higher education. One way to help students is through the student food pantry.
The food pantry, called JP’s Market, is a free and anonymous resource that helps with eliminating food insecurity on campus. The name is short for “Jaguars’ and Pirates’ Market” and serves students enrolled at UHV and Victoria College. The pantry first opened in October 2017 and is located in Jaguar Hall, one of UHV’s student residence halls. Students from both institutions can access the pantry on a weekly basis and have the option of going by the pantry in person or ordering their items online and picking them up.
JP’s Market has a variety of items that students can pick up once a week, including food items that are easy for college students to make, such as food that requires little to no cooking. Those food items include microwavable and toaster-friendly food and snacks such as ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, toaster pastries and soups. Dry food items also are available, such as chips, muffins and granola bars. Other items, such as canned fruits and vegetables, fresh produce, water and vegan-friendly food also are available at the pantry. The pantry also offers hygiene products, such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap and feminine hygiene products, as well as toilet paper and paper towels.
During the fall semester, the pantry distributed about 7,000 pounds of food and hygiene items to students. An average of 150 students visited the pantry a week during the fall, with 600 visits during September alone.
JP’s Market is stocked thanks to the support of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, as well as faculty, staff, students and community members who donate to the pantry. The Career Closet, which is an extension of the pantry, also has clothing available for students thanks to the generosity of faculty, staff and community members.
The student food pantry budget is based on donations, so every little bit helps. Those who would like to support UHV and VC students through JP’s Market can donate funds, nonperishable food items, unused toiletries, household items and clothing. To arrange a drop off or to find out how to make a monetary donation, contact Molly Duke, UHV student life coordinator, at dukem1@uhv.edu.