Q: I am considering attending college this fall. Do I still have time?
A: With the summer almost over, it is time to start making college plans if you are considering taking higher education courses in the fall.
The deadline to apply for the fall semester depends on your university or college of choice. At the University of Houston-Victoria, Aug. 6 is the admission deadline. If you are unsure of what the admission deadline is for the school you want to attend, check the school’s website or contact a recruiter at the school.
If you are applying to college for the first time, you will need to find out the application process for the college or university of your choice. Each school has different application requirements, including grade-point averages, essays and fees. Depending on your degree plan, you may have additional application requirements. Some schools, like UHV, may require that you submit an application through Apply Texas at www.applytexas.org.
You also will need to submit several documents, including your high school transcript and TSI Assessment test scores. Through 2022, at UHV, SAT and ACT test scores for admission are optional.
If you already have an undergraduate degree and are considering starting a graduate program, check with your school of choice to see if there are any specific requirements for applying to the program.
There are a variety of ways to pay for college, including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. You will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. To find out what documents and information you will need and to fill out an application, go to www.studentaid.gov. You also will need to contact your school of choice to find out what scholarships are available and the deadlines to apply for scholarships.
Students attending UHV for the first time also can prepare to attend the university this fall by going to the virtual ROAR First-Year Orientation from 2 to 5:30 p.m. July 22. Orientation will take place this year through Microsoft Teams, and students can learn about campus resources and how to acclimate to college.
Getting a college degree is an exciting and fulfilling experience. Don’t wait much longer to apply for the fall semester. For information about applying to UHV, contact UHV Admissions at 361-570-4110 or admissions@uhv.edu.
