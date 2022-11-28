Q: I need to apply for admission for the spring semester. Do I still have time?
A: As the holidays begin and the year comes to an end, it is time to start planning for the new year as well. Education is one of the gifts that keeps on giving, and we celebrate your decision to continue or begin your journey of higher education. Although it may seem like there is a lot of time to apply, it is best to apply as soon as possible.
The deadline to apply for the spring semester depends on the university or college you would like to attend. Registration at the University of Houston-Victoria is open now until Jan. 2, with late registration closing on Jan. 9. Classes begin Jan. 17 at UHV for the spring semester. To find out the admission deadline of the college or university of your choice, contact your academic advisor for that institution or check that institution’s website.
One of the first things you will need to do if you are applying to college for the first time is find out what the application process is for the college or university you would like to attend. Each institution has different admissions criteria, including GPA, essays and fees. Some degree plans may have other additional application requirements as well. You also might be required to apply to the institution through Apply Texas. If it is your first time applying through Apply Texas, you will need to create a new account at www.goapplytexas.org.
Additionally, you will need to check with your college of choice about what documents are needed to apply, such as your SAT, ACT or TSI Assessment test scores and your high school transcript. For example, UHV currently has test-optional standards, so while the university encourages students to submit their ACT or SAT scores it is not a requirement for admission. Students who are 22 years old or younger will need to submit proof of bacterial meningitis vaccinations. If you are considering applying for graduate school, you also will need to check with your school of choice to see if there are any specific requirements for applying to the graduate program.
Students also can find out what their financial options are to help pay for school, including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. You will need to fill out the Free Application for Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA. To find out what documents and information you will need and to fill out an application, go to www.StudentAid.gov. You also will need to contact your college or university of choice to find out what scholarships are available and the deadlines to apply for the scholarships.
For questions about applying to UHV, contact the UHV Welcome Center at 361-570-4323 or thecenter@uhv.edu.