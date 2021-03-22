Q: My daughter is a sophomore in high school right now, but I would like to help her prepare for life after high school. What options are out there right now?
A: It’s never too early to start planning for the future. In today’s world, new career fields are popping up more and more, and traditional essential jobs are more important than ever. By spending some time creating a plan right now, your daughter will be ready to graduate high school with both a diploma and a plan for success.
A good starting place is simply asking your daughter what she would like to do with her life. While it might be early to ask that question, many youths have a job they envision themselves in one day that can help determine what area to study after high school.
Perhaps she spends some of her time creating social media graphics or gaming. She might consider studying web design and have a future in advertising, or study digital gaming and land a job in the ever-popular field of game design. The University of Houston-Victoria offers bachelor’s degrees in Communication Design as well as Digital Gaming and Simulation.
Or maybe your daughter enjoys working with her hands and problem solving. She might be interested in a career as an electrician. In this field, she might have a job helping install electrical components in a new home built to work with an app on a phone or fix electrical issues. She might look into a trade school for ideas for other workforce trades where she can learn both in a classroom and on the job.
Maybe she would like to help support her community as a first responder. There are programs available at community colleges that offer certificates and basic training in crucial emergency services such as training to become a peace officer, an emergency medical technician or paramedic. Check with your local community college to see what programs are available in this field.
Another option is joining a branch of the military. Enlisting in the military can offer opportunities to serve our country, travel and help pay for a college education. Contact your local recruiting office for the specific branch of the military in which your daughter is interested.
Regardless of the path your daughter chooses, it is good to remember that there are always options to find where we best fit in life. UHV is here for those looking for an affordable and quality education. To find out more about what programs are offered at UHV, go to UHV.edu.
