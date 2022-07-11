Q: Do I still have time to apply for admission for the fall semester?
A: As the summer comes to an end, it is time to start planning for the upcoming fall semester if you are considering taking higher education courses this fall. While we celebrate your decision to continue your education, it is recommended to not wait much longer and apply by the fall registration deadline.
The deadline to apply for the fall semester depends on your university or college of choice. At the University of Houston-Victoria, Aug. 5 is the admission deadline. To find out the admission deadline of the college or university of your choice, check that institution’s website or contact your academic advisor.
If you are applying to college for the first time, you will need to find out the application process for the college or university you plan to attend. Each university or college has different admissions criteria, including grade-point average, essays and fees. Depending on your degree plan, you may have other additional application requirements. Some colleges and universities, like UHV, may require that you apply to the institution through Apply Texas. If it is your first time applying through Apply Texas, you will need to create a new account at www.goapplytexas.org.
You also will need to submit several documents, including your high school transcript, SAT, ACT or TSI Assessment test scores. For students who are 22 years old or younger, you will need to submit proof of bacterial meningitis vaccinations. If you already have an undergraduate degree and would like to pursue a graduate degree, check with your school of choice to see if there are any specific requirements for applying to the graduate program.
As for paying for school, there are options including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. You will need to fill out the Free Application for Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA. To find out what documents and information you will need and to fill out an application, go to www.StudentAid.gov. You also will need to contact your college or university of choice to find out what scholarships are available and the deadlines to apply for the scholarships.
Pursuing a college degree is challenging yet rewarding, and we can’t wait to welcome our students back this fall. The first day of fall classes at UHV is Aug. 22. Register for classes today. For questions about applying to UHV, contact UHV Admissions at 361-570-4323 or thecenter@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.