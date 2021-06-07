Q: Is the university doing anything to record how COVID-19 has impacted the Victoria area?
A: The Victoria Regional History Center is collecting first-person accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic from residents of Victoria and the surrounding communities as part of a project called “Stay Home, Stay Safe Stories.” The accounts will serve as a historical record of how the pandemic impacted people in the area.
The Victoria Regional History Center is a collaboration between UHV and Victoria College that holds institutional records and other material that document the history of UHV, VC and the greater Victoria area. The center’s collection includes books, maps, newspapers, photographs, manuscripts and other resources that relate to the history of the Victoria region.
Participants can share anything about how the pandemic impacted their lives, whether that was the shift to working from home instead of going into the office, needing to homeschool children or do virtual schooling, closing a business, losing a job or even what hobbies people picked up during their extra time. The center wants to hear the good and the bad of the previous year and save it so future generations and historians will understand what people went through. Submissions can be creative or straight-forward, including pictures of drawings or paintings, poems, written stories, audio recordings for oral histories, or short video submissions.
The center chose to create the “Stay Home, Stay Safe Stories” project after a newspaper reporter asked for historical information about the 1919 flu pandemic and how it impacted the area. Although the center had newspaper articles that included information on death counts, there were very few other details available. The center wants to make sure that future generations do not have the same problem when they look for information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project is modeled after a similar project that was started by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Other libraries across the country are partaking in similar projects to preserve first-person accounts of the pandemic in their communities.
The “Stay Home, Stay Safe Stories” project will be an entirely digital collection. Participants can contribute their accounts at vrhc.uhv.edu/covid-19-stories. Participants must be at least 18 years old. To submit items for the collection, go to the webpage and click the “Share your story” button at the bottom of the page.
For more information, contact Brittany Rodriguez, UHV special collections librarian, at rodriguezba2@uhv.edu.
