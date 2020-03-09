Q: I want to go to college. What do I need to know, and what do I need to apply?
A: Congratulations on deciding to continue your education. A college degree will open doors for you professionally, no matter what field you decide to pursue.
The first thing to do, if you have not done so yet, is decide what you would like to study. Many institutions of higher learning offer a variety of degree options to match what jobs are in demand and what fields are quickly growing.
For example, at the University of Houston-Victoria we offer a degree program in digital gaming and simulation to help students build and develop the technical skills to pursue careers in the fast-growing world of digital games. UHV also offers degrees in criminal justice, marketing, education, general business and more.
Another thing to consider is what kind of college schedule fits your life. While a traditional college experience was once a full-time and in-person schedule, there are more choices for those who need a more flexible schedule.
Depending on what subject you would like to study, there are vocational schools or two- and four-year universities that offer a variety of class schedules. You may find that enrolling as a part-time student works best if you have a job. Some universities and colleges also offer some courses online, which allows students to take a course from anywhere. UHV offers face-to-face and online courses, though it is best to check with an advisor about which courses are available online.
Next, you will need to find out the application process. Each college and university has varied application requirements for GPA, essays, fees and deadlines. There also are different application requirements for different degree plans.
Some universities and colleges may require you to submit an application through ApplyTexas.org. You also will need to contact your high school for your high school transcript, as well as have your SAT, ACT or TSI Assessment test scores for undergraduate degrees. Graduate programs have specific requirements for each degree, so contact the advisor at your school of choice about the graduate process for the degree plan.
A crucial element is how you will pay for your college. There’s a variety of ways to pay for your education, including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. You first will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, at StudentAid.gov to apply for financial aid for college. Contact your school of choice to find out what scholarships are available to you.
These are just a few of the steps you will need to take to begin applying for college. Best of luck as you embark on your college journey.
