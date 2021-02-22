Q: Can I donate to the student food pantry at UHV?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria campus community appreciates all donations to the student food pantry. The pantry, called JP’s Market, is a free and anonymous resource that helps eliminate food insecurity on campus. The market serves students enrolled at UHV and Victoria College and continues to support students through the pandemic.
The pantry, located in Jaguar Suites at 2703 Houston Highway, is a key student service in the campus community. JP’s Market has a variety of items that students can pick up once a week. Items available for students include food and hygiene products, such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap and feminine products.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has made changes to accommodate students. Since last spring, the market has been open more frequently, including during holiday breaks. Only two students are allowed in the market at a time, and students are required to wear face masks and gloves while shopping to ensure safety. The market is sanitized according to COVID-19 protocols. Students also are required to be properly distanced while waiting outside the market.
Students now have the option of ordering items virtually for pick up. This fall, an online order form became available for students. Instead of shopping in the market in person, students can select which items they want and select a time for pick up. During the winter break, students were still able to utilize the market by ordering items online and picking up the items once a week.
During the recent harsh winter weather, even though campus was closed, JP’s Market remained open so that students were able to pick up food and hygiene items.
JP’s Market is stocked thanks to the support of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, as well as university faculty, staff, students and community members who graciously donate to help students.
Students have voiced their appreciation to UHV staff for keeping the market open during these difficult times, and UHV is thankful to all those who have donated to JP’s Market. During the pandemic, student organizations and community groups have reached out to help students through the market, which UHV appreciates.
Those who would like to support students through JP’s Market can donate nonperishable food items, unused toiletries, household items and clothing. To arrange a drop-off, call Student Life at 361-485-4411.
To make a monetary donation, go to uhvconnect.org/donations and choose the option to donate to the Student Food Pantry.
