Q: I decided to take a gap year last year because of COVID-19. Now I’m starting to apply for college, and I’m thinking about taking some classes this summer before starting full time in the fall. Are summer classes a good idea?
A: COVID-19 has had a major impact on everyone, including college students. Now that vaccines are available and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, many students who chose to wait a year to start college are planning to enroll.
Summer school is a great way for students to get their feet wet when it comes to higher education. By taking one or even a few classes during the summer, students can get a leg up on their degrees while also getting a taste of what higher education courses are like.
Because summer courses typically happen in just eight weeks instead of a full semester, students who take summer courses learn the importance of self-discipline when it comes to preparing for class, getting homework finished, studying for tests and doing projects.
In addition, summer classes can help get you back into the school mindset and routine. After a year off, especially when dealing with COVID-19, it couldn’t hurt to take the opportunity to get back in the groove.
If you are interested in attending summer classes at the University of Houston-Victoria, the application deadline is May 14, and all documents need to be to UHV Admissions by May 21. Here are a few tips to help you when you apply to UHV or any other college or university:
Check your preferred college or university’s website or contact a recruiter for testing requirements and other admissions documents or standards. UHV is offering test-optional admissions until summer 2022 for qualifying students.
Make sure that you get all of your required documents to the admissions office as quickly as possible once you start your applications process. The sooner you get the documents in, the sooner you’ll get through the admissions system and can register for classes, financial aid and any other services or needs.
Fill out and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as soon as possible. This is the basis for many forms of financial aid including Pell Grants and need-based scholarships.
We applaud you and other students for your decision to pursue a higher education. By making this choice, you are choosing to make one of the biggest, most important investments in your life. You are investing in yourself and building skills that can help you in the future.
