Q: My son will receive his degree from UHV Saturday, and it inspired me to go back to school. What are the deadlines to apply for the summer or fall semester at UHV?
A: Congratulations to your son on this major accomplishment, and we’re glad you are choosing to pursue your degree at UHV.
The admission deadline for the summer semester is May 13, which is coming up fast. However, if you’re not able to complete and submit your application by then, there’s still plenty of time for you to apply for the fall semester. The deadline to complete applications and forms is Aug. 10. Summer classes begin June 6, and fall classes begin Aug. 22.
The beginning of UHV’s admissions process is simple. Go to www.goapplytexas.org and fill out the application for UHV. There is a $25 application fee. Any student currently in the 11th or 12th grade may be eligible to request an application fee waiver. You can apply as a new freshman, a transferring student or a graduate student, depending on what degree you are pursuing and if you are currently enrolled in another school.
Once your application is submitted, a UHV recruiter will contact you to help you through the rest of the admissions process, so be sure to keep an eye out for any important emails.
The forms required for admission differ depending on your status as a student. If you are applying as a new freshman, you will need to submit your official high school transcript as well as your test scores from the Texas Success Initiative assessment, and the ACT or the SAT test. However, UHV is currently test optional, and freshmen can be admitted based on their high school GPA and class rank.
If you are transferring from a different institution, you need to submit official transcripts from each institution you have attended. You also need to have a minimum grade-point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale. Also, transfer students may qualify for a $500 or $1,000 transfer scholarship, depending on your GPA. UHV also has partnership agreements with many area community colleges, so your transfer may be easier than you think.
If you want to pursue a graduate degree, you must already have a bachelor’s degree from UHV or another accredited school. You should submit official transcripts from each school you have attended as well as test scores for the Graduate Record Examination or, if you are pursuing a business degree, the Graduate Management Admission Test. However, if you already have a master’s degree, you might be exempt from taking an exam.
Graduate programs often have special admission guidelines such as application essays or letters of recommendation, so check your preferred program’s webpage on the UHV website at uhv.edu.
All students under age 22 must submit proof of bacterial meningitis immunization before registering for courses.
Applying for admission is your first step as you prepare to pursue a degree. We have recruiters and other professionals ready to help you get everything you need from documents to financial aid. To find out more, contact the UHV Welcome Center at 361-570-4323 or thecenter@uhv.edu.
