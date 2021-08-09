Q: My son is getting ready to live on campus for the first time. What can I do to make sure he is prepared for campus living?
A: After a year of virtual learning, and as more people get vaccinated, universities are reopening and returning to normal, pre-COVID-19 operations for the fall, including the University of Houston-Victoria. This includes students returning to live in the residence halls, many of whom will be living away from home for the first time.
With the fall semester beginning later this month for many colleges and universities, it is good to create a checklist of items your son will need ahead of time to ensure he is well prepared when he arrives at his college of choice.
First, you will want to check with his college for the move-in date so you know how much time you have to gather items and pack. At UHV, new students who will be living in the residence halls will move in on Aug. 19, while returning students will move in the next day. You also should check with his university to see if there is a list of recommended items to bring.
Some items UHV students should bring include linens such as a pillow, blanket, quilt or comforter, mattress pad, towels, washcloths and sheets; organizers for their desks and closets; personal toiletries, including toilet paper; and items for laundry, including detergent, a clothes hamper, hangers and an ironing board. Students also may want to bring a surge protector for their room, so make sure to check with your school to see what the requirements are for this type of item.
Students also are advised to bring with them housekeeping supplies such as spray cleaner, trash liners and air freshener. UHV students also can bring food and eating utensils and personal décor items, such as posters and photos. At UHV, students are not permitted to use nails, screws or staples for room decorations, so it is good to also check with your son’s university to see what the standards are for decorating rooms.
Some other recommended items for your son to have with him at college are hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face masks or other personal protective equipment, and a thermometer. You will also want to check the university’s list of prohibited items. Some universities may not allow certain items for safety reasons or because certain items may already be provided by the university.
In addition, students should have copies or originals of important documents such as health insurance cards and a form of official identification, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID.
You’ll also want to check with his university to see if there are any move-in day guidelines or requirements. UHV has mandatory requirements for move-in day, including social distancing protocols, and only two guests per student will be allowed to assist the student with moving in.
These are just a few tips to help your son prepare to live on campus. For more information, check with his university’s housing department. Students who are planning to attend UHV and live on campus can contact UHV Residence Life at housing@uhv.edu.
