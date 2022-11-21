Q: Does UHV have a way to share information about the previous year with the public?
A: A great way to learn about the University of Houston-Victoria and the university’s successes and efforts in the past year is to go to the website for the 2021-2022 UHV Annual Report at www.uhvannualreport.com.
The theme for the 2021-2022 annual report was “Value Beyond Numbers.” The university chose this theme because, while there are many numbers used to track success – such as enrollment, salaries, graduation rates or financial aid – one of the truest measures of success for UHV is how we as an institution and as individual faculty and staff members touch the lives of our students and help them move forward and find success.
The annual report website includes videos featuring the deans of UHV’s four academic colleges, the university’s student affairs and athletics leaders, and interviews with students and alumni. The interviews feature highlights about the university’s four colleges, student life events and athletics.
The website also will feature a full list of the people who donated to UHV during the 2021-2022 fiscal year as well as information about the university’s enrollment and financial aid offered to students.
In addition to the information about UHV, the website also will feature videos that highlight the four awards that were presented during the Nov. 10 annual report event. The awards included the Student Leadership Award, which was presented to UHV senior Josiah Hawkins; the Community Partnership Award, given to the Wood Family Memorial Trust; the People Who Make a Difference Award, presented to Bill Blanchard, the retired CEO of DeTar Healthcare System; and the Presidential Medal, which was presented posthumously to Jack Morrison, a longtime trustee of the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation.
All of these elements are presented on the website as a display of how UHV’s true value and the value of higher education is something that goes beyond numbers. We hope that you will take a few moments to look it over and celebrate UHV’s accomplishments with us. We look forward to many more years of serving the community, and we hope to have much more to celebrate at next year’s event.