Q: Will UHV’s home soccer games this fall be open to the public to cheer on the Jaguars?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria men’s and women’s soccer teams are beginning their new season, and the university is excited to return to open games that allow spectators to attend and cheer on their hometown Jaguars.
Tickets to UHV games are $5 and children 6 years old or younger get in free with a paid adult. The UHV men’s and women’s soccer home games are played at The Cage, the soccer field at 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. next to UHV University North. In the spring, UHV baseball plays at Riverside Stadium inside Riverside Park, and the softball team plays at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex, 107 N. Ben Wilson St.
The past 16 months have been difficult for everyone, including UHV’s student-athletes. At the beginning of the pandemic, all games were canceled. Fall sports were rescheduled to the spring, and games were played in the absence of fans. Now, UHV is looking forward to welcoming the community back to share the excitement and fun of UHV Jaguars athletics again.
Despite having to play in empty stadiums, UHV’s teams had an exemplary return to the field. The men’s soccer team was undefeated in its conference games and was in the top seed of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament before losing to Louisiana State University-Alexandria in the conference semi-finals. The UHV softball team made it all the way to the NAIA Softball World Series before losing to Bethany College. In addition, the men’s and women’s golf teams won their respective conference championships and advanced to the NAIA National Championships, where the men finished 14th and the women 30th.
After such exciting, successful seasons, UHV is looking forward to sharing its games with the community once again. A full schedule of the UHV Jaguars games for all teams is available online at uhvjaguars.com. During the games, masks are recommended for attendees, and social distancing is encouraged.
The UHV men’s and women’s soccer teams started the season on Aug. 28 with home scrimmages against the University of St. Thomas. The next home games will be against Texas Wesleyan University on Sept. 3 with the women playing at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m. The next home games will be against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. for the women and 3:30 p.m. for the men, and against Wayland Baptist University on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. for the women and 1 p.m. for the men.
In addition to the soccer teams, UHV men’s and women’s golf teams will be playing this fall. On Oct. 18 and 19, they will compete in the UHV Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek. The event starts at 8 a.m.
We are looking forward to seeing our UHV Jaguars take the field again. We hope you will join us and cheer on your hometown team. Go Jags!
