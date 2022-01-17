Q: Will UHV Athletics be hosting a fundraiser to support student-athletes this spring?
A: Yes, the University of Houston-Victoria will host its annual This Is Our Team fundraiser later this spring to support the university’s six athletics teams. We originally planned to hold the event the weekend of Feb. 10-12 but chose to postpone the event to later this spring in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, we were not able to have an event in 2021, so we are excited to bring it back this year.
The fundraiser is important to UHV Athletics because it funds resources for student-athletes, including scholarships and operating costs. During the 2020-2021 season, three UHV Athletics teams – men’s and women’s golf and softball – competed in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championships. Money from fundraisers was used to pay for the teams to attend these tournaments.
The first event in this year’s fundraiser will be the This Is Our Team Dinner, Auction and Dance on Friday night. The event will start with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45. At 7:30, there will be a live and silent auction. Several items have been donated to the auction, including signed sports memorabilia, vacation packages, guns and designer purses and jewelry. After the auction, there will be live music from 9 to 11 p.m.
On that Saturday, there will be a practice round for Sunday’s Golf Tournament. The women’s teams will practice at The Club at Colony Creek while the men’s teams practice at the Victoria Country Club.
On Sunday, the Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate Golf Tournament will begin with the men’s teams playing at 8:30 a.m. at the Victoria Country Club and the women starting at 9 a.m. at The Club at Colony Creek. Fourteens teams will participate in the tournament, which will end on Monday afternoon.
If you or your business would like to be a sponsor for the event, you can choose from several sponsorship levels ranging from a $250 Hole Sponsor to the $7,500 All-American Sponsor. Each level comes with perks that include tickets to the dinner, auction and dance, signs at the Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, sponsor recognition ads and more.
For more information about the event and the various sponsorship levels, or to purchase a ticket for the This Is Our Team Dinner, Auction and Dance, go to www.uhvjaguars.com or contact UHV athletics at 361-485-4424. Once a new date is set, information will be available on the UHV Athletics website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.