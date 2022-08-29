Q: I’ve seen some articles lately about UHV students who are doing internships with community organizations and businesses. I’d like to offer an internship at my business. What do I need to do to partner with UHV?
A: Internships offer students opportunities to gain practical experience in their fields before they complete their degree. Many colleges and universities offer a way for students to receive course credit for internships. At the University of Houston-Victoria, the Career Services office welcomes any opportunity to work with area businesses and organizations to offer this opportunity to students.
Internships are an important part of helping students prepare for the working world. A recent study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that one of the biggest predictors of a positive career outcome for students after graduation was the student’s ability to do internships. Students who had internship experience tended to do better in terms of finding a job and being happy in their careers. In addition, many “entry-level” positions in today’s workforce require applicants to already have some experience in the field.
If an organization or business wants to partner with UHV to offer an internship to UHV students, the first step should be to contact UHV Career Services at 361-570-4385. The process to set up an internship that offers work experience as well as course credit can be lengthy, but it is worth it for both the employer and the student. It allows the employer to invest in the next generation of employees, and students are able to gain experience while also building a network of connections that can help them in the future.
It is important to stress that internships are not just a way for companies and organizations to get free labor. The Department of Labor has specific guidelines about when an internship can be unpaid and when compensation is required. In addition, an internship that will apply toward course credit is required to show that the students will receive training and experience that would be comparable to what they would learn in a classroom.
Although the process to create and offer internships can be long, it is worth it for both students and employers. In addition, many UHV degree programs require some form of internship or practicum experience. If your business or organization is interested in partnering with UHV, we would be happy to work with you.
