Q: I heard UHV has some rooms available to rent for meetings and events. What do I need to do to reserve a room, and what kinds of spaces are available?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria has several rooms available for community nonprofits, businesses and individuals to rent for all kinds of events or meetings.
Available rooms range from classrooms and conference rooms all the way up to computer labs, auditoriums and multi-purpose rooms. Hourly prices for rentals vary depending on the size of the rooms being rented. Nonprofits and government agencies receive rental discounts. A minimum rental time is two hours. We also ask community members call at least a week before the date of the meeting or event to check for availability.
UHV’s classrooms and conference rooms come equipped with a computer, a display screen and free Wi-Fi. In addition, the university has staff members available to help log in to the computers and troubleshoot any issues. Classrooms are mainly located in UHV University West, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., and range in occupancy from 30 to 60. The conference rooms can be found in University West and University North and have room for eight to 20 people, depending on the room.
Computer labs and rooms with interactive television equipment also are available for rental and are similar in size to the classrooms. The university has technology staff available, however an additional fee may be charged during certain times when staff members are not working.
If you need a large space for an event or party, the UHV University North Multi-Purpose Room has room to seat 300 people, while an event requiring chairs and tables has a 238-person capacity. If the event is scheduled during a weekend or a time when UHV custodians typically are not at work, a custodial fee is charged to cover the cost of cleanup.
UHV also has another multi-purpose room inside UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. Although this room is available, priority is given to events and activities benefiting students.
In addition, community members can rent UHV’s auditoriums when they are not in use for classes or university events. UHV has two auditoriums, Alcorn Auditorium inside University West and the Walker Auditorium inside University North. Alcorn is a small auditorium with room for 75 occupants, while Walker has 200 seats. Both auditoriums offer a speaker area with a lectern and computers with display screens.
Most of the university’s available spaces can be reserved by contacting Shirley Jung, UHV senior facilities event assistant, at jungs@uhv.edu or 361-485-4547.
