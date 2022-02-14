Q: My son wants to get a degree, but we’re concerned about being able to afford it without getting lots of high-interest student loans. What resources does UHV offer for students who are looking for financial aid?
A: Getting a degree is an important part of getting ahead in today’s world, but the cost of attending college or a university can be overwhelming. The University of Houston-Victoria understands this and puts an emphasis on offering a quality, affordable higher education.
As the cost of higher education has risen, colleges and universities across the nation have begun offering more resources to help students afford to earn a degree. At UHV, there are several scholarships dedicated to helping students from Victoria and the surrounding counties pursue degrees in a range of subjects including nursing, health studies, biology or kinesiology. To be eligible, students must have a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and be from one of the following counties: Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Colorado, Dewitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria or Wharton. The scholarships range in size from $600 to $1,500 a semester based on how many credit-hours a student is taking.
Another resource that UHV has recently increased is the Presidential Scholarship, which now offers $5,000. To apply for the scholarship, students should have a 3.75 GPA and submit a 750 to 1,000 word essay explaining how they will use their education to make a contribution to society. UHV also offers a $500 transfer scholarship for the first semester that a student transfers to the university.
In addition to resources that cover the cost of tuition, UHV also offers scholarships to help with the cost of living on campus. The UHV Commitment offers students a scholarship for room and board costs that increases every year they stay at UHV. First-year students will receive $600 per semester when living on campus, which will increase to $800 their second year, $1,000 the third year and $1,200 for a fourth year.
These are just a few of the resources that Crossroads students can receive if they choose to pursue a degree at UHV. Here are some things that area students can do to access these and other resources:
The first step in pursuing any financial aid for higher education is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Even if students or their families make too much to receive state or federal aid, the information included in the FAFSA can help them apply for other funds.
Once the FAFSA has been filed and the student is admitted to UHV, go to www.uhv.edu/financial-aid/forms and fill out the UHV Scholarship Application form.
For assistance, students can contact UHV Financial Aid at 361-570-4125 or finaid@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.