Q: Does UHV offer students help with internships and other job-related services?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is here to help all students reach their educational goals both during and after college. UHV students can take advantage of many different student services, including workshops, webinars and other events to assist them with preparing for job interviews.
UHV Career Services connects students with employers for hands-on job experiences and provides help with career planning and professional development. Work experiences include internships, which allow students to work with employers for a semester, and externships, which give students a chance to shadow an employer for a short period of time. Depending on the degree plan, internships may be a requirement for course credit, and some students may even be paid by the employer for the duration of the internship.
Most students who apply for an internship through Career Services are juniors or seniors or have permission from faculty advisers to apply. Externships are for students of any classification and are suggested for those who are not sure what career path to take. Internships and externships are available across majors, and students in internships will spend about 10 hours a week working. For these jobs, students go through the regular employment process of filling out a job application, submitting a resume and cover letter, and being interviewed.
Career Services staff members provide a variety of resources to help students write resumes and cover letters and will conduct mock interviews to help students prepare for real job interviews. Typically, Career Services staff hosts interview and development workshops on campus, but these events have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, virtual events still are taking place. These include the Science, Technology and Mathematics Career and Internship Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The Spring Career and Internship Fair will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 30. Employers and students can register to attend either event through Jobs for Jags on the UHV Career Services web page www.uhv.edu/career-services.
Students also can receive discounts on select professional clothing at the J.C. Penney Co. inside the Victoria Mall during the J.C. Penney Suit-Up Event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 4. Offers also will be available online.
Freshmen who know what career they would like to pursue can enroll in a four-year program with Career Services to help them prepare. For students who aren’t exactly sure what career they would like to pursue, Career Services can assist them with a career assessment.
No matter if students are unsure about their professional career or have a plan, UHV is here to help students be prepared for the professional world. Employers interested in partnering with UHV Career Services may call 361-570-4369 or email careerservices@uhv.edu.
