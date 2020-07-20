Q: What is UHV doing to support diversity and inclusion on campus and in the communities it serves?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria has been a welcoming place for students to receive a quality, affordable education since its founding in 1973. During a typical academic school year, the UHV campus in Victoria and the UHV Katy instructional site are full of students from all backgrounds attending classes and learning together.
Each year, UHV and area community members attend the spring International Festival, a free event hosted by UHV International Programs and the university’s International Student Organization. The event shares the cultures of countries represented at UHV. Students also can learn more about the home countries of their peers through the International Education Week event in the fall, and the International Café series throughout the year.
Hispanics make up 40 percent of UHV’s undergraduate enrollment, and because of this, the U.S. Department of Education has designated UHV a Hispanic-Serving Institution since 2013. During Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from mid-September to mid-October, UHV hosts events for students and area residents that teach Hispanic history and culture. This includes presentations about the history of mariachi music and ballet folklorico performances.
During Black History Month in February, UHV hosts the A.D. Sheffield Symposium on African American History to help the UHV and Victoria communities learn about African American history. Poets, artists and dance groups also have been invited to perform shows that honor Black men and women. In addition, UHV encourages the Victoria community take part in educational activities, such as the annual Black History Month Poster Contest for area fifth-graders.
UHV students have the opportunity to join campus multicultural student organizations throughout the year. A full list of organizations can be found at uhv.edu/student-life.
UHV faculty, staff and students also can learn more about how to support the LGBTQIA+ community at UHV through Jaguar Ally training. Sessions are scheduled once a semester and are hosted by the UHV Safe Zone Committee. UHV also has student events, such as National Coming Out Day in October, and rainbow kickball as part of Pride Week during the spring semester.
Women make up 60 % of the UHV student population, and the university celebrates Women’s History Month in March by hosting the Wonderful Women of UHV Awards for faculty, staff and students. UHV supports women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, and in 2019 received a grant for the UHV Texas Women in Computing summer camp.
Even though we are learning and bonding from a distance right now, we are all growing stronger as a community.
