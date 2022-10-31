Q: I am considering getting a master’s degree. Does UHV offer master’s degree programs?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is here for your higher education needs, including a graduate degree. The university has various graduate degree programs that can help you gain more knowledge and skills in your field or help you transition to another career.
UHV offers graduate degree programs from the colleges of Business; Education & Health Professions; Liberal Arts & Social Sciences; and Natural & Applied Science.
The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and our business programs are accredited by AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which accredits less than five % of business schools worldwide. The UHV Professional Counseling programs also are accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs, while the UHV School Psychology program is accredited by the National Association of School Psychologists.
To bring awareness of the university’s graduate programs and other professional school programs, such as law school or doctoral programs, the university held the inaugural UHV Graduate and Professional School Week from Oct. 17 to 21.
Undergraduate students from both UHV and Victoria College, as well as UHV and VC faculty and staff and the public, were invited to attend events during the week to explore graduate programs UHV offers and find out how a graduate degree can help in different professions. Some of the events included meetings with UHV college deans, presentations during lunch, a coffee and career chat, panel discussions and an alumni social at UHV Katy. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about research being done by UHV graduate students during UHV Discovers, a series of events showcasing the research at UHV.
If you are thinking about graduate school, consider how and when a graduate degree makes the most sense for you. For some, applying to graduate school after a few to several years of professional experience is helpful when trying to move up in a career. Some professionals may need to attend graduate school sooner, depending on their field. To schedule an appointment with an academic advisor, go to www.uhv.edu/admissions/graduate/advisors.
Current UHV undergraduate students and alumni can also apply for the Keep On Roarin’ Auto Admit Graduate Program. The program offers automatic admission into a selection of master’s programs at UHV. To find out more about this program, go to uhv.edu/keep-on.