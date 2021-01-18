Q: I saw that UHV is getting a new piece of public art installed on campus. Are there other art pieces that the public can view?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is excited to receive Houston artist Tom Sayre’s “Contemplation” sculpture through the Public Art of the UH System collection. The 1976 sculpture is 99 by 288 by 132 inches and features a series of cylinders connected by rectangular beams. The sculpture is black to allow the viewer to focus solely on the shapes and their relationship to each other as well as to the sculpture’s relationship to its environment. The university is considering where the sculpture will be placed on the campus grounds.
Another installation that recently was brought to the UHV campus is Margo Sawyer’s “Synchronicity of Color: Victoria,” which was installed in 2018 in the lobby of UHV University North, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The piece features seven hand-painted laminated glass elements suspended from the ceiling next to the atrium staircase. It is part of Sawyer’s “Synchronicity of Color” series, which includes “Synchronicity of Color: Red and Blue” at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.
The university has some other art installations that focus on color that will be placed on campus soon. Three pieces by Casey Williams focus on the rich, abstract relationship between the shimmering ocean and rusted tankers along the Houston ship channel. “Koh Jin” is a 96-by-48-inch, lacquer on canvas piece that features a blue, green and red tanker in the water. “Jaya Sun III” and “5 studies for Tronador series” are 12-by-12-inch prints. Unfortunately, these pieces have been sent away for repairs after receiving some damage from the fire in UHV University West in mid-March. Once they have been repaired, the pieces will be brought back to campus and hung in a new location that will be determined.
The lobby of UHV University Center features a display featuring several items created by Neil Harshfield, an artist who was inspired by his father’s love of gardening and the hand tools he used when working in the garden. The display in University Center features six individual pieces that have glass elements added to antique tools. The pieces are “Double Spade,” “Turkey-Feed Scoop,” “Wheelbarrow,” “Thatcher,” “Plow” and “Flat Headed Shovel.” The pieces are intended to bring a new perspective on craftsmanship and working the earth with hands.
Each of these pieces are unique, beautiful parts of UHV’s campus, and we are proud to have them available for our students, employees and community members to appreciate. As UHV eventually begins the process of opening to the public again once it is safe, we hope community members will come and appreciate these displays. Until then, we hope everyone will continue to be safe and healthy.
