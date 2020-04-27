Q: What is UHV doing to protect its students and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting communities and countries worldwide, and the University of Houston-Victoria is working closely with the UH System and area health professionals to ensure that our students, faculty and staff stay safe.
Throughout the buildup of the pandemic, UHV took steps to help prevent the spread of the virus on campus. Some of these steps focused on ensuring the campus was a safe place to work, including stepping up cleaning and disinfecting routines. During spring break in mid-March, the university installed hand sanitizer stations in high-use areas such as elevators and entryways. The university already had dispensers in bathrooms. In addition, all UHV employees except for essential personnel are now working remotely, and the campus has been closed to outside visitors since April 1 and will remain closed until April 30.
Because COVID-19 spreads quickly through person-to-person contact, the university also made the decision to protect its students by moving all classes online starting March 25 through the end of the spring semester. The university then chose to continue this format into the first summer semester. UHV was able to do this quickly and efficiently because of its long history of providing instruction online. UHV has provided online instruction for many years, and all courses that are taught face-to-face can be immediately transitioned to digital delivery. Students living in the residence halls who chose to finish the semester from home received a partial refund for moving out of the residence halls.
In addition, the university canceled or postponed all UHV events through the end of the spring semester. Spring commencement ceremonies, which were scheduled for May 16, were postponed until summer or fall when it will be safe for large groups to gather again.
Although the residence halls still are open for students, services have been limited in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. For example, dining services has changed its service protocols so all food is handled by employees instead of self-service buffet stations, and food is only available as a carry-out instead of dine-in service.
In addition, the university decided to open the JP’s Market free food pantry and clothing closet for UHV and VC students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to ensure students experiencing financial hardships because of the virus would have access to food and other essential resources. The market also restricted the number of students who could enter at once to only two students at a time.
Because many businesses that employ students in hourly positions such as waitstaff, restaurant hosts or retail positions are closed, UHV has offered the Student Emergency Fund to help students experiencing financial losses that may impact their ability to continue at UHV. Students enrolled in at least six credit hours with an emergency need can apply for up to $300 of assistance through the fund.
These are some of the changes UHV has made to ensure that the campus community is able to stay safe. For more information about UHV’s safety measures, go to www.uhv.edu/alert. This is a difficult time, but together, we will come through stronger.
