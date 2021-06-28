Q: My son plans to attend UHV in the fall. We recently saw the announcement that the university is going to return to normal operations in August. What will the university do to ensure students will be safe, and what precautions should my son and other students take?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is looking forward to the fall semester and seeing students return to campus for a more normal semester. Although it appears that the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, the university still is encouraging faculty, staff and students to take precautions for their personal health and safety.
There are many precautions that all students who are going to college can take. One precaution is getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some universities are requiring that students receive the vaccine to attend class on campus. Although UHV is not requiring the vaccine, it is a good first step in helping your student stay healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine can be more than 90% effective in preventing infection. UHV will be hosting a vaccination clinic that will be administered by the Victoria County Department of Public Health in the early fall.
In addition, make sure your student has plenty of supplies, including hand sanitizer, soap for washing his hands and cleaning products for his living space. Individual healthy habits go a long way in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other illness. For example, when washing his hands, he should wash with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Another precaution your student can take is to wear a mask in public and crowded areas, especially indoors. Although UHV does not require the use of masks, they are encouraged on campus. In addition to wearing a mask, your student should wash any reusable masks regularly, if not daily. He also should follow social distancing guidelines as often as possible.
These are a few actions your student can take to help stay safe when he comes to UHV. In addition, the university is continuing to take precautions to protect everyone on campus. The campus is being cleaned daily, and hand sanitizing stations and no-touch thermometers are available at the entrances to campus buildings. The university also uses reporting forms to track who has become ill and for contact tracing.
To learn more about UHV’s COVID-19 precautions and safety measures, go to uhv.edu/covid-19. We are looking forward to welcoming back our students and hope everyone will have a safe and healthy semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.