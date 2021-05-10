Q: I am working on a research project, and I’m having trouble finding sources. Does UHV have resources I can use?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria Library has access to 150 databases that cover a wide variety of topics. Most of the databases are available to the public either on a UHV Library computer or by bringing your personal laptop to the library and using the library’s Wi-Fi. In order to use a library computer, you will need a UHV Library card. You can get a card by following the directions on this webpage: library.uhv.edu/services/area-residents/library-card.
Databases are electronic collections of information and resources that can be searched and accessed online. Some of the databases available at UHV are broad and cover a multitude of topics while others have a more narrow, specific focus. The main question you need to ask is, “What am I looking for?” It’s likely that one of the databases available at UHV will have what you need.
One of the reasons UHV has access to so many databases is because of the TexShare consortium, a group of libraries that shares access to a package of 50 databases. The Victoria Public Library also is a member of the TexShare consortium.
Many of the databases offer access to resources such as previous newspaper articles, research papers, journals and other academic sources. There also are databases that offer access to primary sources such as personal letters and diaries of historical figures. In addition to research purposes, there also are databases such as Learning Express Library that offer access to test preparation materials for standardized tests such as the Graduate Management Admission Test, Graduate Record Examinations, or even the U.S. Air Force Entrance Examination.
While most of the databases available at UHV cover academic research and topics, others offer access to a variety of topics. For example, the Flipster database offers past issues of popular magazines including National Geographic, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated, Forbes and People. Another database called Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center offers how-to instructions for a wide variety of hobbies through access to 1,500 hobby books and craft magazines.
Another popular use for databases is genealogy research. For example, the HeritageQuest Online database offers more than 4.4 billion records dating back to the 1700s, including U.S. Census data from 1850 to 1940.
A full list of databases available at the UHV Library is available at library.uhv.edu/az.php. For more information, contact the library by calling 361-570-4166, texting 361-356-4542 or emailing library@uhv.edu.
