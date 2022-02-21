Q: I am thinking about enrolling at UHV, but I do not know much about the university. How can I find out more about the university and its programs?
A: There are different ways to find out more about what the University of Houston-Victoria offers and learn whether the university is a right fit for you.
A great way to learn more about the university and explore the campus is through Jaguar Days. During the fall semester, the university hosted its first in-person Jaguar Day since February 2020. During that time, UHV held virtual Jaguar Days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety protocols are still in place at UHV and during all university events.
During Jaguar Days, prospective students and their families can attend guided campus and residence hall tours throughout the day. The campus tour includes walking through University South, UHV’s newest academic building dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Prospective students can also take a tour of Don and Mona Smith Hall, a student residence hall that opened in fall 2020.
Representatives from various departments are available during Jaguar Days to answer questions about the admissions process, financial aid and residence life. During Jaguar Days, prospective students also can learn more about UHV’s academic programs from representatives from the College of Business, College of Education & Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, and College of Natural & Applied Science.
The next Jaguar Day will be Feb. 26, and the last one for the spring is scheduled for April 23. For more information about Jaguar Days or to sign up for one of the spring events, go to www.uhv.edu/jagday.
UHV also offers personal guided tours of the Victoria campus and residence halls during the weekdays. UHV tour guides can help give you a general overview of the university and answer questions about admissions requirements, housing and financial aid while showing you around campus. Guided group tours for a group of 10 or more guests are also available. All campus tours are available on a limited basis scheduled in advance. To learn more about campus tours, go to www.uhv.edu/visit/tour-campus.
The university also has virtual options. Learn more about transferring to UHV, graduate programs or ask recruiters questions about being a first-year student through our virtual events. A chat bot is also available 24/7 on the UHV website to help with basic questions about the university. You can learn more about virtual sessions at www.uhv.edu/virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.