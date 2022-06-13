Q: Last year, my son attended a summer camp at UHV where he learned about robotics and programming. Will there be more camps this year?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria College of Natural & Applied Science is excited to continue offering a selection of summer camps for students in area middle and high schools. The camps are funded by a grant from Alcoa Foundation. To apply, go to www.uhv.edu/stem-events/summer-camps and fill out an application for the camp your student wants to attend. Each of the camps have limited spots, so don’t wait.
The first camp scheduled this summer is the high school robotics camp. This camp will be from June 20-24 and will introduce students to basic robotics, simulation and engineering concepts. Students will gain knowledge and experience with programming languages as well as increase their confidence in their computer science skills. A limited number of students also will be able to stay in UHV’s residence halls in order to experience life on campus.
The following week, the Virtual Data Science Bootcamp will be hosted from June 27-30 for area high school students. This camp will be held online from 12:30 to 5 p.m. each day and will focus on students’ technology career goals. Students will be able to learn about data science and machine learning, identify tools and technology related to data science, and get hands-on experience with a data science project.
On July 11-15, UHV will host the Texas Women in Computing Summer Camp for female middle school students. The goal of the camp is to increase the number of women who participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. The camp will promote engagement in computing among girls and women in order to build computational thinking skills. During the camp, students will learn about core computing concepts and competencies such as computers and communication devices, computational thinking, data, algorithms, computer programming and teamwork.
Another middle school robotics camp will be available for both girls and boys from Aug. 1-5.
From July 19-22, UHV’s Math Summer Camp will introduce high school students to advanced mathematical concepts, including topology, group theory and probability, and even some mathematics-based magic tricks. The camp will include both hands-on activities and lectures.
In addition to all these camps funded by Alcoa Foundation, UHV also will offer a High School Arduino Camp, which will teach students how to use an Arduino microcontroller to perform programming and electrical engineering. Students will be able to design electrical circuits and sensors, and program them using the Arduino Integrated Development Environment.
Each of these camps offers students exciting opportunities to learn more about computer science and mathematics, which are critical parts of our society and economy. We look forward to seeing your student this summer.
Do you have a question about the University of Houston-Victoria? Contact Lauren Emerson, UHV communications specialist, at 361-570-4342 or emersonl@uhv.edu.
