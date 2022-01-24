Q: My daughter loves volunteering. Does UHV host volunteer events or opportunities throughout the school year?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria offers a variety of student activities to provide students with opportunities to have fun, develop friendships and camaraderie with their peers, cultivate leadership skills and learn more about different communities and cultures.
The university, through Student Life, coordinates or hosts different volunteer activities throughout the fall and spring semesters for students, offering students a way to build character, soft skills and create a passion for serving and giving back to the community. The type of volunteer activities coordinated by the university span from beautification and gardening to civic volunteering.
This fall, UHV Student Life hosted several volunteer activities for students, faculty and staff. In September, students and a Student Life coordinator traveled to Rockport for the annual Beach Clean-up event. Students were able to pick a section of the Rockport beach, pick up trash and enjoy a few hours at the beach after they were finished.
Another volunteer activity was helping with a voter drive. Victoria residents were welcomed to the UHV campus to register to vote in the area, and students were on-hand to assist with registration.
Several volunteer activities took place for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in November. UHV hosted daily events to bring awareness and opportunities to serve in the Victoria community. During National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, students created more than 200 sock kits for distribution; volunteered at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent; packaged and prepared meals at Meals on Wheels; and prepared and served meals at Christ Kitchen, where an average of 800 meals are served to members of the community each day.
For the spring semester, students can look forward to several opportunities to volunteer. In February, students will have the chance to donate blood on campus to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center. Students also may have the opportunity to help build a house for Jags Join In, a volunteer event where students help Habitat for Humanity build homes.
Students can also look forward to UHV Volunteer Week in April. One of the events for Volunteer Week includes a blood drive on campus for those who did not have the opportunity to donate earlier in the semester. The university also is working to bring back Alternative Spring Break, in which students travel to another town or city during spring break to work on a service project for a few days.
UHV also hosts the Volunteer Fair once a semester. The fair is a come-and-go event where community service partners set up booths on campus so students can learn about volunteer and service opportunities in the community.
All UHV students, faculty and staff are welcome to join in for volunteer activities. Many student organizations and UHV Athletics teams often volunteer at these activities, but individual students and their friends can also sign up or show up to volunteer for any event UHV is coordinating or hosting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.