Q: My daughter is considering going to UHV next year, but we are unsure what the costs will be. What can we expect to pay, and what options are available to help pay for school?
A: Congratulations to your daughter for her interest in continuing her education. A college degree is a worthy lifetime investment, and the University of Houston-Victoria is a place where students can earn a quality education at an affordable price. The cost of attending a university can vary and depends on various factors.
One of the first things to consider when determining how to pay for college is what kind of schedule works best for your student. While many college students take a full-time class load — typically described as 12-hours a week — some students may find that going to school part time works best for their schedules with family or work obligations.
Another important factor in determining costs is whether your daughter will be living in a UHV residence hall and what type of housing and dining plan she chooses.
The university requires most first- and second-year students under age 20 to live on campus. Jaguar Village on the Houston Highway, where most of UHV’s residence halls are located, includes Jaguar Hall, Jaguar Court and Jaguar Suites. Smith Hall, located next to University Commons on Ben Wilson Street, is UHV’s newest residence hall and is for upperclassmen. Each residence hall has different housing plans, such as single, double, triple or private rooms, with different rates.
UHV also offers several meal plan options, including the Gold Plan, which is required for students who graduated from high school within the previous year; the Red Plan; the Jax 40 Plan; the Jax 20 Plan; and the Jag Bucks Plan.
To have an approximate idea of what tuition and fees will cost, the university has a tuition calculator available on the UHV website at www.uhv.edu/student-billing/tuition-and-fees/tuition-calculator. Please note that this calculator does not include additional fees your daughter may incur depending on her courses and program.
There are a variety of ways for your daughter to pay for her education, including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. She will have to fill out the Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA, at www.studentaid.gov, which became available Oct.1. There also are dozens of scholarships available to UHV students at www.uhv.edu/financial-aid/paying-for-college/scholarships. Some scholarships are geared toward students in specific programs, and the application deadline varies. Students enrolled full time who live on campus also are eligible for the UHV Commitment, a housing scholarship for new and returning students.
GenTX Way to Pay Day will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. More details will be available closer to the event. Way to Pay Day is a free event offered by UHV, Victoria College, Victoria Independent School District and other GenTX Victoria partners to help area high school students and their families discover ways to make college more affordable.
UHV would be proud to have your daughter join JaxNation. For more detailed information about your daughter’s tuition and fees, contact the UHV Office of Admissions & Student Recruitment at recruitment@uhv.edu.
