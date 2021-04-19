Q: I am going to be a UHV student in the fall. What does UHV offer for student life?
A: Congratulations on starting your journey as a Jaguar. Although getting a degree in higher education is the goal at the University of Houston-Victoria, meeting your fellow Jaguars and establishing new and sometimes life-long friendships are also important parts of the college experience. At UHV, students have opportunities to attend events, meet other students and join student organizations.
There are more than 40 UHV student organizations, and each group has its own priorities and goals. Student organizations range from academic, cultural, health and wellness, faith-based and hobbies to interests in music, film, games and automobiles. Some of the student organizations on campus include the Business Student Association, Anime Nuts: International Media Entertainment, Christians on Campus, Kappa Delta Pi, Multicultural Advisory Board and 911 Yoga. To find a list of UHV student organizations, go to www.uhv.edu/student-life/organizations/list-of-organizations.
Don’t see one you’re interested in joining? No problem. At UHV, students can create their own student organization. All you need is four other students to establish a group and a UHV faculty or staff member to be the group’s advisor. Student Life offers monthly training sessions to help student organizations with things such as the process for planning events and meetings, recruitment and retention, how to market the group and deciding what kind of leadership roles are needed.
UHV also offers opportunities for students to socialize, have fun and learn more about different cultures and communities. Because of social distancing, events that are typically in person were changed to either come-and-go table events or virtual events. UHV is excited to offer events for students in a variety of platforms, such as Teams, Zoom and social media, and we look forward to offering in-person events when it is safe to do so.
Some of these events include Oktoberfest in the fall and Lunar New Year in February. There also are certain months throughout the year that offer a week or more of activities for students that are focused on ethnicity and race, such as Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and Black History Month in February. Events and activities have included movie and trivia nights, social media challenges, poetry readings and musical and dance performances.
UHV Diversity & Inclusion also coordinates events to help students bring awareness to and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities, including Pride Day, Transgender Day of Visibility, and Pansexual Pride Day. There also are educational events or informational tables set up for students to learn more about inclusion of people with disabilities during Developmental Disability Awareness Month in March. These events offer students pins or buttons to help spread awareness.
A new panel series called Brave Space also provides students, faculty and staff with opportunities to share their perspectives on different topics to promote positive dialog. Some of the past Brave Space events focused on diverse families, LGBTQIA+ and faith, feminism and masculinity.
No matter what your interests are, UHV has a place for you to feel at home.
