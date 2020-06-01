Q: I am interested in becoming a UHV student. Is there a way I can learn more from home about the university and its programs?
A: Thank you for your interest in the University of Houston-Victoria. Although campuses across the state have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHV was able to smoothly transition its classes to an online format. In addition, many of its services can be accessed online to continue to help current and prospective students.
One way to learn more about UHV is through our virtual events. UHV successfully hosted an online open house in April and has scheduled two more virtual open house events this summer.
The UHV Undergraduate Virtual Open House is open to the public and will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, and the second open house is scheduled for the same time on July 2. These two open houses are for undergraduate students interested in earning a bachelor’s degree from UHV through online courses, attending the main UHV campus in Victoria as a freshman or transfer student, or attending the UHV instructional site in Katy as a transfer student.
The open house will feature a main page where students will be able to choose from various sessions that offer information about the new UHV CARES Scholarship, admissions, financial aid, student services, military benefits and more. Students also will have the opportunity to speak to faculty members and ask any questions they may have about courses.
We understand that parents also will want to attend the virtual open house but might not be able to because of work. To make sure parents have the opportunity to ask questions, we scheduled a separate event from 3 to 4 p.m. June 28 for them to speak to Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management.
Another way to learn more about UHV is through virtual chats. Students considering transferring to UHV can speak to an advisor through virtual transfer chats. Those interested in becoming a graduate student at UHV also can learn more through virtual program presentations.
To learn more about UHV’s virtual events and to register for the Undergraduate Virtual Open House, go to www.uhv.edu/virtual.
Even through times of uncertainty, UHV is here for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.