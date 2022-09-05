Q: What does UHV do to help prepare freshmen students for college?
A: For many first-year college students, starting classes at a university and being away from home for the first time can be a bit overwhelming. The University of Houston-Victoria offers different ways to help our students feel more at home and supported as they go through this time of transition, both before and during the semester.
One of the main events that helps welcome students to the university is orientation. This summer, the university hosted several ROAR First-Year Orientation sessions. At ROAR First-Year Orientation, students can learn more about the university, what to expect when they start classes and even meet other students. While orientation is not required for incoming new students, it is highly encouraged for students to attend.
This included overnight sessions for students who will attend classes at the Victoria campus and are in their first year of college with less than 24 credit hours. Students had the opportunity to stay overnight in one of UHV’s residence halls and learn more about what to expect when they start classes. Family members were also able to participate in the overnight orientation sessions. The university also hosted virtual ROAR First-Year Orientation sessions, as well as orientation sessions for students attending classes at the UHV Katy instructional site and transfer students.
Students in their first year of college at UHV also participated in Jaguar Journey Welcome Weekend, which takes place the weekend before the first day of the fall semester. During Jaguar Journey, students are introduced to campus life at UHV, learn what it means to be a jaguar and participate in fun activities with their classmates, including Casino Night, Comedy Hour, Candlelight Alma Mater and more. Students also participate in other activities during Welcome Week, which is during the first week of school. The theme for this year’s Welcome Week was Welcome to jaX’s Jungle, which included events hosted by departments across campus.
During the semester, students are encouraged to join a student organization to help enhance their collegiate experience and meet other students. UHV has more than 30 student organizations, ranging from cultural associations and athletic activities to hobbies and interests. Students also are more than welcome to start a new student organization if they cannot find one that interests them.
Of course, sometimes a student needs more than social activities to help them, especially if they are feeling anxious or sad, or going through grief or other types of trauma. The UHV Counseling Center offers different services year-round to help meet the emotional needs of our students at no cost to them. The center offers both virtual and in-person counseling services for students. The center also offers the self-help tool Therapy Assistance Online, also called TAO. This service is confidential and easy for students to use at a pace that works for them. The center also hosts educational events throughout the year on topics including suicide prevention, well-being, stress, healthy relationships and more.
