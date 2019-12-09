Q: Does UHV have a way to share its enrollment and financial numbers from the previous year?
A: Every year, the University of Houston-Victoria puts together a website to showcase the highlights from and information about the previous year and hosts an event to present that information to its community supporters. The 2018-2019 UHV President’s Annual Report website can be viewed at uhvannualreport.com.
The theme for the 2018-2019 annual report was “Expanding Our Legacy,” in reference to the many steps the university has taken to grow its facilities and offerings to students and the community. During the past year, UHV broke ground on a new Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics Building set to open in fall 2020 and the former Town Plaza Mall building for renovations at the corner of Airline Road and Laurent Street. The university also opened its University Commons student center and library, and UHV Katy moved into a new academic building shared with the University of Houston.
The annual report website includes videos featuring interviews with UHV students, faculty and alumni. The interviews feature highlights about the university’s three academic schools, student life events and athletics.
The website also has photos from through the 2019 fiscal year and from the 2018-2019 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards event; highlights of major accomplishments, partnerships and contributions; a numbers page with a breakdown of the university’s financial and enrollment figures; and a comprehensive list of donors who gave to the university during the year.
In addition to information about the university’s academic schools, student life and athletics, the website also features videos about three awards that were presented during the annual report event. The People Who Make a Difference Award was presented to Victoria College President David Hinds. This award pays tribute to those who have supported the university and made a difference in the quality of life of the community. Hinds has served as president of Victoria College since August 2015. He plans to retire in the fall.
Another award from the event was the Community Partnership Award, which was given to Alcoa Foundation for the organization’s continuing support for UHV’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics efforts. Alcoa Foundation has supported UHV through gifts, grants and donations for 35 years. During that time, the foundation has given more than $525,000 to UHV to fund scholarships, leadership programs, programs for girls and – most recently – an array of STEM-related programs for area high school and middle school students.
The Student Leadership Award was given to Katherine Burke, a senior from Waipio, Hawaii, who is double majoring in psychology and business administration with a concentration in human resource management. During her time at UHV, Burke has been a part of several student organizations including president of the Business Student Association in 2018-2019, a member of the Residence Hall Association and the Jaguar Activities Board, as well as a senator for the UHV Student Government Association and as vice president for the National Society of Leadership and Success.
The previous year was full of exciting developments and growth for UHV, and the university is excited to see its legacy expand to benefit future generations of students.
