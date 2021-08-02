Q: Since UHV is returning to normal operations this fall, does that mean that the university will be hosting events open to the public again? What events will be available?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is excited to resume regular operations on Aug. 2. Part of the campus’ reopening will include the return of events open to the community. In anticipation of this, several of UHV’s offices are planning events for the coming year.
One in-person event that UHV is excited to bring back is Jaguar Days. These days are open to potential students to come to campus and learn about UHV by talking with current students, faculty and staff members. Visitors also can take a tour of campus, and students can talk to staff from different offices to get help with admissions and financial aid, in addition to getting other questions answered. Jaguar Days will take place on Nov. 13, Feb. 26 and April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St.
Another exciting event will be Family Weekend, which will take place on Oct. 8 and 9. Family Weekend offers students’ families an opportunity to visit them on campus and take part in a number of activities. Families can attend a welcome reception and a campus open house event as well as evening entertainment and a tailgate featuring fun activities followed by UHV soccer games.
In addition to events open to prospective students and their families, UHV is looking forward to offering a wide variety of activities that will be open to the community.
Celebrate Brazil will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Jaguar Hall Commons, 2705 Houston Highway. This event, which is cosponsored by UHV International Programs and UHV Student Life, will feature a samba band, Brazilian dance performance, Capoeira performance and more.
Another International Programs event will be the International Festival from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 8. This event also will take place in Jaguar Hall Commons. The festival is an event that was held annually before the pandemic and was popular with community members. As in previous years, the festival will feature food from various countries in addition to international performers, music, dances and more.
In addition to cosponsoring the Celebrate Brazil event, UHV Student Life has a variety of in-person events planned for the coming months. In late September, there will be a Volunteer Fair to help students to connect with different volunteering opportunities in the community.
During Hispanic Heritage Month, Student Life will host Fiesta Latino from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 in Jaguar Hall Commons. It will feature performances by ballet folklorico dancers, a mariachi band and Latin dance instructors as well as free refreshments and a photo booth.
The week of Halloween, Student Life will host its annual Pumpkin Palooza events. These will include a Rocky Horror Drag Show on Oct. 28 and a Haunted Hall on Oct. 29.
For UHV alumni and other community members, University Advancement is planning a series of events, including the return of its Alumni Networking Luncheon series and alumni road trips to sporting events in Houston. More information about these events will be available in the coming months.
As UHV returns to its regular operations, we are excited to start offering in-person events once again. We hope you will join us.
