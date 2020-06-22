Q: Why is UHV’s mascot named jaX?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria mascot’s name is jaX, which stands for “jaguars are eXceptional.” The name was announced on Jan. 21, 2010, after a naming contest. About 250 suggestions were submitted by UHV employees and students as well as community members and local school children.
The university began its search for a mascot in 2006 in preparation for the 2007-2008 launch of UHV baseball and softball – the university’s first athletic programs. In March 2007, after receiving nearly 200 suggestions and meetings with the university’s students, faculty, staff and community members, UHV chose the jaguar as its official school mascot.
The university selected the jaguar because it is the largest cat in North America and the third-largest in the world. It is intelligent, fierce and powerful – a fitting mascot for a university committed to bringing excellence to the classroom, the community and the sports field.
Jaguars typically live in tropical and subtropical habitats and are at the top of the food chain. They are strong swimmers and prey on many different animals, including the capybara, giant anteater, wild boar, caiman, nine-banded armadillo, coati, tapir and fish.
Although UHV chose the jaguar as its mascot, jaX the mascot did not make an actual appearance until 2012. His first appearance was on Aug. 25 of that year, when he entertained the crowd during half time of the men’s soccer game against Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
UHV had another exciting development in 2015 when the university’s real-live jaguar mascot came to the Texas Zoo. jaX came to Victoria from the Wild World of Animals in Pennsylvania. UHV made a donation to the Texas Zoo to renovate the former lion enclosure into a space for the jaguar.
In October 2015, jaX was joined by Sophia, a female jaguar from a zoo in Maryland. She was brought to the Texas Zoo as part of an open-ended breeding loan. The zoo is hoping that the couple eventually will have a litter of cubs. Sophia is smaller than jaX and has spots on her neck and head. Most of jaX’s spots are on his head, and he has rosettes from his neck down. Jaguars typically give birth to one or two cubs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Zoo was forced to close during what is usually one of its peak visiting periods. Although the zoo is now open, it still needs support to recover from the loss in revenue. The zoo is asking for community members to donate money and food to help feed and support its animals. Some items the zoo needs include unseasoned fresh meat, fresh produce, towels and linens, box fans, reptile heating lamps, pine shavings and bedding materials, hoses and nozzles, disinfectant, bleach and other cleaning supplies. Monetary donations can be made online at www.texaszoo.org/donate.
